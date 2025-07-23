Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli has named his running mate for the November race.

On Wednesday, the Ciattarelli officially announced his pick for the office of lieutenant governor: Morris County Sheriff James Gannon.

During the "Deminski & Moore" show on New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday, Ciattarelli called Gannon "a man of the community" and "a true public servant."

Gannon said he was honored and "humbled to be considered for the position."

"He's energized me and he's energized the people in the community," Gannon said about Ciattarelli. "I believe in Jack. People believe in Jack. He is what we need in this state right now."

Who is James Gannon?

Gannon is currently serving his third term as sheriff of the state’s 10th largest county.

He graduated from Boonton High School. He lost his wife to multiple sclerosis in 2010. He has a daughter and two grandchildren.

The son of an NYPD detective, his law enforcement career began as a patrolman in Boonton Township and Boonton, where he now lives.

He’s also served as deputy chief of investigations at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI’s elite Joint Terrorism Task Force and worked in the private sector as global head of security risk for Novartis Pharmaceuticals. He also was a member of the local volunteer fire and ambulance companies.

He touts providing free Narcan training and Naloxone kits in communities affected by drug abuse as well as conducting investigations in “Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Hungary, Thailand and Uzbekistan, uniquely preparing him for the day-to-day battle to protect Morris County citizens from terror attacks and other crimes,” his online biography states.

What strengths does Gannon bring to the campaign?

Morris County is the home of Ciattarelli’s Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District. Sherrill's campaign highlights her time serving as a Navy helicopter pilot before working as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Long a GOP stronghold, Democrats have been making inroads in this wealthy county — although Donald Trump did put it back into the Republican column last year after Joe Biden had turned it blue in 2020.

Ciattarelli said the Murphy administration has "handcuffed our police" when it comes to handling rising crime among young people.

"There's got to be consequences," Ciattareli said Wednesday on New Jersey 101.5, proposing that teens over 16 be charged as adults when they are caught in flash mobs at the Shore while the parents of younger teens be fined. Ciattareli said the juveniles' criminal records could be wiped clean if they stay out of trouble for a year.

Mikie Sherrill, Jack Ciattarelli Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, candidates in the New Jersey primaries in June 2025. (AP Photos/Townsquare Media) loading...

Who is Mikie Sherrill’s running mate?

The Democratic candidate has yet to announce her pick.

In response to the news of Ciattarelli's running mate, Sherrill repeated her campaign's line of attack, tying her opponent to Trump.

"Truth is, Jack basically functions as Trump's New Jersey running mate — so Jack's choice for lieutenant governor will simply fall in line," her campaign manager Alex Ball said.

"Trailing badly in the polls, Ciattarelli is clearly playing defense in Morris County, a traditional GOP stronghold where Mikie has consistently won and overperformed, as New Jersey voters gear up to reject him a third time around."

What does the lieutenant governor do?

The lieutenant governor takes over for the governor when he or she travels out of state or is otherwise unable to perform the duties of the office. Lieutenant governors have acted on legislation and issued emergency declarations.

It is a relatively recent political office in the state, created after a 2005 amendment to the state constitution.

Only three people have held the office — all of them women.

Kim Guadagno was the first elected lieutenant governor under Gov. Chris Christie.

Gov. Phil Murphy appointed Tahesha Way as lieutenant governor in 2023 to fill the vacancy after the death of Sheila Oliver.