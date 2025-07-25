🔵 Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill announced her running mate Friday

🔵 Centenary University president Dale Caldwell is a pastor and school administrator

🔵 Voting for governor begins in three months

The gubernatorial tickets are complete as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill named her running mate Friday morning.

The 7th District congresswoman announced Dale Caldwell, president of Centenary University in Hackettstown as her candidate for lieutenant governor.

The announcement comes two days after Republican Jack Ciattarelli officially announced Morris County Sheriff James Gannon as his running mate.

Who is Dale Caldwell?

Caldwell is a Methodist pastor in Plainfield, a former New Brunswick school board member who served for decades and former chairman of the New Brunswick Housing Authority.

"Dr. Caldwell has spent his life in service — to his faith, to his students, and to the communities he’s helped strengthen with decades of leadership," Sherrill said in a written statement. "Dale and I are ready to fight for every New Jerseyan and build a future rooted in opportunity and unity."

Caldwell said that in every role he's held, his "guiding light" has been to "give voice to the voiceless."

"That’s why I’m thrilled to join @MikieSherrill on the Democratic ticket. Mikie and I share a deep sense of service and a passion for innovative problem-solving. Let’s get to work!"

What this pick means for the race

New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein said Sherrill could have made the selection in response to the Democratic primary runner-up, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who is also a "charismatic" Black leader.

"You can send Dale Caldwell into Black churches across New Jersey," Wildstein said, adding that he is an 8th-generation pastor in his family. "He'll have that gravitas to go out there and work the base vote that went for somebody else in the primary."

"This is a close race for governor. The job for both of the candidates was to do no harm and maybe get somebody who can help you a little bit. If that's the goal, that's what both of them did very well," Wildstein said.

What is the role of a lieutenant governor?

The lieutenant governor takes over for the governor when he or she travels out of state or is otherwise unable to perform the duties of the office. Lieutenant governors can sign bills into law and declare a state of emergency.

It is a relatively recent political office in the state, created after a 2005 amendment to the state constitution.

Whoever wins in November, their lieutenant governor will be the first man to serve in that new role.

Kim Guadagno was the first elected lieutenant governor under Gov. Chris Christie.

Gov. Phil Murphy appointed Tahesha Way as lieutenant governor in 2023 to fill the vacancy after the death of Sheila Oliver.

