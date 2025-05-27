🔺NJ man used app to contact ‘kids’

A 42-year-old man has been convicted of messaging and trying to get young victims to meet him for sex.

After a three-day trial, a Morris County jury found Brian Stewart, formerly of Clifton, guilty of multiple sexual offenses just over a year ago.

Stewart was found guilty of three counts of second-degree luring, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault.

On March 22, 2024, Boonton Township police received a tip about online child exploitation.

Investigating officers found that Stewart had engaged in sexual conversations on the internet with individuals he “reasonably believed to be children” and tried to lure them to a public meeting spot.

Between March 18 through March 27, 2024, Stewart used Kik Messenger under the name "Brian Being Brian" and made plans to meet up with children in Boonton Township for the purpose of having sexual intercourse.

Stewart would remain in custody pending his sentencing, set for July 25 by Superior Court Judge Robert Hanna.

He was subject to the No Early Release Act for his convictions on attempted endangering the welfare of a child and attempted aggravated sexual assault.

Stewart would also be required to register as a Megan’s Law sex offender and would remain on parole supervision for life.

