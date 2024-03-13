NJ man bites off driver’s ear during road-rage fight, cops say

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Instead of giving him the finger, he took his ear.

A road rage incident Monday afternoon on Route 287 led to a man biting off another driver's ear.

Two men got into a fight on the shoulder of the highway around 3:30 p.m. just south of Exit 41 (Route 80), according to State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

The ear of Gilbert Madriz, 55, of Bridgewater, was injured during their altercation.

ALSO READ: Man killed by object that pierced windshield on NJ Turnpike

Map shows the area of the road rage incident on Route 287 south of Route 80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills Map shows the area of the road rage incident on Route 287 south of Route 80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills (Canva) loading...

Hammer time

According to court documents obtained by the Morristown Daily Record, Madriz and Toheed Khan, 24, of Boonton, started arguing from their cars while siting in traffic.

Madriz told troopers that he got out of his vehicle with a hammer and grabbed Khan through the driver’s side window.

The responding trooper said Madriz's left ear was severed. Khan was found at a gas station on Route 46 in Parsippany.

Madriz and Khan were charged with simple assault. They were released pending a future court date.

