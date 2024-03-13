NJ man bites off driver’s ear during road-rage fight, cops say
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Instead of giving him the finger, he took his ear.
A road rage incident Monday afternoon on Route 287 led to a man biting off another driver's ear.
Two men got into a fight on the shoulder of the highway around 3:30 p.m. just south of Exit 41 (Route 80), according to State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.
The ear of Gilbert Madriz, 55, of Bridgewater, was injured during their altercation.
ALSO READ: Man killed by object that pierced windshield on NJ Turnpike
Hammer time
According to court documents obtained by the Morristown Daily Record, Madriz and Toheed Khan, 24, of Boonton, started arguing from their cars while siting in traffic.
Madriz told troopers that he got out of his vehicle with a hammer and grabbed Khan through the driver’s side window.
The responding trooper said Madriz's left ear was severed. Khan was found at a gas station on Route 46 in Parsippany.
Madriz and Khan were charged with simple assault. They were released pending a future court date.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Proposed school aid for NJ school districts in 2024-25
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Another NJ Friendly's restaurant closed: Here's how many are left
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant