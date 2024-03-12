Man killed by object that pierced windshield on NJ Turnpike
🔴 An object bounced into the windshield of a car on the NJ Turnpike
🔴 The source of the object is under investigation
EAST WINDSOR — A man is dead after being hit by a piece of metal that came through the windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike.
New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Toyota was traveling north in the outer lanes near Exit 8 (Route 33) and the overpass for Etra Perrineville Road (Route 571) around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.
The object hit the hood and then went through the window, striking passenger Steven Bradshaw, 39, of Audubon.
Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
ALSO SEE: NJ cops arrest 51 people involved in cockfighting ring
Lebron did not disclose the specific type of object that hit the car. The incident remains under investigation.
Bradshaw's death was the fifth this year on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to State Police records.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Another NJ Friendly's restaurant closed: Here's how many are left
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
LOOK: Popular NJ state park campground closed for the 2024 season
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander