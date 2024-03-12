Man killed by object that pierced windshield on NJ Turnpike

🔴 An object bounced into the windshield of a car on the NJ Turnpike

🔴 The source of the object is under investigation

EAST WINDSOR — A man is dead after being hit by a piece of metal that came through the windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Toyota was traveling north in the outer lanes near Exit 8 (Route 33) and the overpass for Etra Perrineville Road (Route 571) around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The object hit the hood and then went through the window, striking passenger Steven Bradshaw, 39, of Audubon.

Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Map shows area of Exit 8 on the NJ Turnpike in East Windsor Map shows area of Exit 8 on the NJ Turnpike in East Windsor (Canva) loading...

Lebron did not disclose the specific type of object that hit the car. The incident remains under investigation.

Bradshaw's death was the fifth this year on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to State Police records.

