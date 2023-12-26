NJ man charged with killing father on Christmas Eve
🚨Greg Meyer was found dead inside his home on Christmas Eve afternoon
🚨His son was named as a suspect and arrested
BOONTON TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old man is charged with killing his father in the home they shared.
Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said police were called around 1:15 p.m. Christmas Eve to their home on Old Denville Road.
Officers found Gregory Meyer, 61, dead.
His son, Kyle Meyer, was named as the suspect and was located in Paterson around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Carroll did not disclose a motive for the killing.
Kyle Meyer was charged with murder, fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.
Carroll asked anyone with information to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, or Boonton Township police at 973-402-4000.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant