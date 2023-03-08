A police captain in Boonton was caught on video stealing records and computer towers from the police department, according to New Jersey officials.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Wednesday announced charges against Stephen Jones, of Toms River, who allegedly stole his own internal affairs records in April 2022, along with computer hardware containing police data.

The 42-year-old has been charged with computer theft, tampering with public records, and other offenses.

According to an investigation, Jones removed at least five computer towers from the police department on Washington Street. Late at night on April 13, according to officials, Jones was captured on surveillance video removing containers and computer towers from the department, without permission to do so.

Officials say he stashed the computer towers in his home and his personal files at his in-laws' home in Edison.

Jones's attorney, John Bruno, Jr., in Rutherford, said his client is shocked and outraged by the allegations.

"He is confident that when the facts come out, he will be completely exonerated and have his good name restored," Bruno told New Jersey 101.5.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.