Missing teen — Boonton, NJ police need public&#8217;s help

Missing teen — Boonton, NJ police need public’s help

Keyoni Jackson (Morris County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

BOONTON — Local and county police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday.

Keyoni Jackson, of Boonton, is described by authorities as a black female with brown eyes, short black hair, a nose ring, and a lip ring. She is approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

According to police, Keyoni has ties to Morristown.

Anyone with information regarding Keyoni's whereabouts or this investigation is urged to contact Boonton police at 973-402-9317 or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit on-call detective at 973-285-2900.

Anonymous tips may be made through Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.
Filed Under: Boonton, Morris County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM