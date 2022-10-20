Missing teen — Boonton, NJ police need public’s help

BOONTON — Local and county police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday.

Keyoni Jackson, of Boonton, is described by authorities as a black female with brown eyes, short black hair, a nose ring, and a lip ring. She is approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

According to police, Keyoni has ties to Morristown.

Anyone with information regarding Keyoni's whereabouts or this investigation is urged to contact Boonton police at 973-402-9317 or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit on-call detective at 973-285-2900.

Anonymous tips may be made through Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

