Buyer of Joe Pesci’s Lavallette, NJ mansion wants to knock it down

Remember when Joe Pesci’s opulent Lavallette mansion sold for $6.5 million? Well, apparently the new owner wants to raze the house and replace with two dwellings.

According to Lavallette-Seaside Shorebeat, the new owner hired a firm to apply for environmental permits to divide the property into two lots.

There has been no deed transfer yet, according to Shorebeat, and Zillow just lists the status of the home as “under contract”, not “sold.” The Ocean County Clerk’s office received a notice of settlement in November.

The home was built in 1990 and sits on a lot that measures 100 x 141 feet.

How could you tear down this beauty?

Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

The buyer apparently wants to subdivide this into two lots.

Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

The houses on Pershing are pretty close together already.

Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

The current house has 8 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

It would be a shame to raze this stunning home.

Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

I call dibs on the pinball machine.

Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

So, does “under contract” mean the deal isn’t final?

Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

The private dock’s length is the source of some controversy.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Atlantic County Located on Bayshore in Margate, the 8,200+ square foot home is listed at $7.9 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eight baths, and 324 feet of total bay frontage. Outside, it has 2,500 square feet of deck space, a pool, and four boat slips. Property taxes for the home were $49,920 last year.