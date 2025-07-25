New Jersey's Housing Market is Out of Control

If you've been trying to buy a house here in New Jersey over the past few years, you know exactly how ridiculous things are.

Not too long ago, the concept of overbidding on a house and then being outbid in a matter of hours was silly, but now it happens on just about every property.

Zillow Confirms What Every NJ Buyer Already Knows

Just consider these facts from Zillow:

As of July 2025, the average New Jersey home value is $569,314

That's up 4.6% in the past year

Nearly 57% of houses in NJ have been selling over list price

The average home goes from listing to pending in just 16 days

Long story short, if you see a house that you want to buy, quickly get out your checkbook and be prepared to write down a rather large number.

Where Are NJ Home Prices Growing Fastest?

With those stats in mind, we decided to take a deep dive into where the fastest-growing home prices are in New Jersey. What we found was simply shocking.

These Towns Saw the Most Explosive Price Growth

The 10 cities listed below, with data courtesy of homestratosphere.com, all show price increases of over 150% in the past decade.

And we can assume that's due to two main factors: First, people living in big cities are spreading out further into the suburbs where things are (or were) a little cheaper — or secondly, developers and those looking to sell are finding cheaper-priced properties in economically struggling areas and they are flipping them to turn a profit.

