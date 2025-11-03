🍻 NJ craft beer shake-up as breweries, Cricket Hill in Fairfield and Lone Eagle in Flemington, are looking for new owners.

🏭 Both listings include full equipment, taprooms, and recipes ready for takeover.

👋 Founders of both local spots say they’re retiring after years of pouring pints.

Beer lovers who have wondered about pursuing the passion from a brewer’s standpoint have two separate opportunities this November, as two breweries have announced their current owners have sights on retirement.

Craft beer fans raise a glass to founders’ next chapter

On Oct. 20, Cricket Hill Brewing Company in Fairfield posted that they are taking serious inquiries about their 5,000 square foot brewery, which opened to the public in 2002.

“After many fun-filled years, Rick and Ed are planning to retire and are looking for new owners to operate and lead Cricket Hill Brewery,” the Facebook post said, with an itemized look at what is up for grabs, for the right price.

🍺 Tap Room with 16 beer taps, bar/serving area, indoor space for 60+ people

🍺Seasonal beer garden, 12 tables and 60 chairs

🍺 15 BBL Brewhouse with a columbia boiler, 8 beer fermenters, 7 bright tanks, a large cold box with 2 chiller units, and various infrastructure equipment

🍺 600+ kegs and keg washer

🍺 All packaged beer in cans & kegs, all supplies,

🍺 All intellectual rights to brewery name including beer recipes, social media and website.

Cricket Hill Brewery is located at 24 Kulick Rd. in Fairfield.

Read More: Top 30 Breweries In New Jersey You Should Visit

Lone Eagle Brewing in Flemington also up for sale

On Monday, Lone Eagle Brewing in Flemington announced that its facility was also up for sale, after first opening in 2016.

“What began as a dream to build a great local craft brewery has grown into something truly special. Lone Eagle became more than a place to enjoy great beer—it became a place to gather, laugh, celebrate, and connect. From our first pint poured to our latest seasonal release, we’ve been honored to share this journey with so many incredible people who turned our tasting room into a true community hub,” the Lone Eagle Facebook post said.

“If you—or someone you know—has ever dreamed of owning a thriving craft brewery with a devoted following, this is your chance to make that dream a reality,”

🍺 Over 5,000 square foot tasting room space, including 1,800 square-foot loft

🍺 Tap room typically has 12 beer taps in use

🍺 Indoor seating capacity of roughly 100 people

🍺 Outdoor patio seating for 60+ people

Lone Eagle Brewing is located at 44 Stangl Rd. in Flemington.

“Our tasting room will remain open while we search for the next great steward of the Lone Eagle legacy,” the brewery added in its Monday post.

The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom