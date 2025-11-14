🔴 New Jersey prosecutors say an illegal sports betting ring targeted Gen Z athletes.

FAIRFIELD (Essex) — State prosecutors say organized crime is alive in New Jersey after busting a multi-million dollar sports betting ring that preyed on Gen Z student athletes.

Accused mafioso Joseph “Little Joe” Perna and several of his family members are charged with racketeering, conspiracy, gambling offenses, and money laundering.

Attorney General Matt Platkin says the 55-year-old Fairfield man is a soldier of the Lucchese crime family — the notorious mob that served as inspiration for The Sopranos, Goodfellas, and The Godfather.

“We may all think that the portrayal of organized crime we remember from movies and television shows and books no longer exists, but we are announcing charges today that allege it still does,” Platkin said.

From left: Frank Zito, Anthony Perna, and Michael Cetta (Office of the Attorney General)

How the illegal $2 million gambling operation worked, according to authorities

While authorities say Perna financed and led the operation, his 25-year-old son, Joseph R. Perna, is accused of running the day-to-day operations.

A total of 14 people have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the multi-generational $2 million gambling ring enlisted the younger Perna's relatives and high school and college friends to operate their own sportsbooks.

Little Joe's other son, Anthony Perna, his stepson, Frank Zito, and his nephews Dominic Perna and Michael Cetta, all 23 years old and from New Jersey, face racketeering charges.

Other New Jersey men accused of participating in the enterprise include Tyler Schnorrbusch, 23, and Spencer Speziale, 22, both of Wyckoff; Nicholas Raimo, 25, of East Hanover; and Joseph Janish, 23, of North Caldwell.

Wife Kim Zito, at left, and ex-wife Rosanna Magno (Office of the Attorney General)

Charges reach beyond New Jersey as investigation widened

The sportsbetting ring operated throughout several states, Platkin said. William Medeiros, 22, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and Devon Shuster, 28, of Gainesville, Florida, were also charged.

Officials say Little Joe's second and current wife, 53-year-old Kim Zito, received payments from the ring's participants.

And his ex-wife, 52-year-old Rosanna Magno, is accused of hiding gambling ledgers from investigators.

Platkin contrasts Perna operation with legal New Jersey sportsbooks

At a Thursday press conference, Platkin said there was a stark difference between the illegal Perna sportsbetting ring and official sportsbooks that have run in New Jersey since 2018.

According to Platkin, casinos and racetracks work with the state Division of Gaming Enforcement and the New Jersey Racing Commission to ensure they follow state laws.

"They use state-of-the-art technology to monitor bets, identify suspicious activity, ensure compliance with the laws, and I'd note, protect those who have challenges with responsible gaming," Platkin said.

