This Garwood pizzeria was awkwardly reviewed by Dave Portnoy
El Presidente of Barstool Sports is back in the Garden State to rate our pizza with his One Bite Reviews.
Dave Portnoy has made a name for himself rating slices of pizza across the country after just one bite on a scale of one to 10.
"One bite. Everybody knows the rules."
The pizza connoisseur returned to New Jersey this week to try out an establishment in Garwood, but he seemed distracted, juggling his thoughts on the pizza, an engagement, and the Knicks.
Dave Portnoy rates New Jersey pizza
Portnoy stopped by Garwood Pizza Co.to see what their slices had to offer.
The pizzeria specializes in crispy 16-inch pan pizza that delivers bold, robust flavors. They say each pizza is layered with bold toppings for the perfect balance of crunch, richness, and flavor.
It’s comfort food done right—simple, satisfying, and unforgettable.
But does El Presidente feel that it's good enough?
After going off on a rant about the Knicks and violence in New York City, Portnoy eventually remembered what he was there to do: review the pizza.
“Very good, it’s a little heavy,” he said after his famous One Bite.
“It’s good, it’s got a lot of taste to it,” Portnoy says in a tone that feels like a kid pleading his parents to leave a birthday party. “If he catches me, I’m lying.”
Yikes.
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Garwood Pizza Co.: 7.8
Check out the full review here:
Garwood Pizza Co. is located at 304 North Ave in Garwood, NJ.
How does this compare to other New Jersey pizzerias? Take a look at how Dave felt about some other pizza joints in the Garden State.
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.