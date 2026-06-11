El Presidente of Barstool Sports is back in the Garden State to rate our pizza with his One Bite Reviews.

Dave Portnoy has made a name for himself rating slices of pizza across the country after just one bite on a scale of one to 10.

"One bite. Everybody knows the rules."

The pizza connoisseur returned to New Jersey this week to try out an establishment in Garwood, but he seemed distracted, juggling his thoughts on the pizza, an engagement, and the Knicks.

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Dave Portnoy rates New Jersey pizza

Portnoy stopped by Garwood Pizza Co.to see what their slices had to offer.

The pizzeria specializes in crispy 16-inch pan pizza that delivers bold, robust flavors. They say each pizza is layered with bold toppings for the perfect balance of crunch, richness, and flavor.

It’s comfort food done right—simple, satisfying, and unforgettable.

But does El Presidente feel that it's good enough?

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After going off on a rant about the Knicks and violence in New York City, Portnoy eventually remembered what he was there to do: review the pizza.

“Very good, it’s a little heavy,” he said after his famous One Bite.

“It’s good, it’s got a lot of taste to it,” Portnoy says in a tone that feels like a kid pleading his parents to leave a birthday party. “If he catches me, I’m lying.”

Yikes.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Garwood Pizza Co.: 7.8

Check out the full review here:

Garwood Pizza Co. is located at 304 North Ave in Garwood, NJ.

How does this compare to other New Jersey pizzerias? Take a look at how Dave felt about some other pizza joints in the Garden State.

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for June (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of June. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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