The best way to kill a spider (as NJ braces for new ‘parachuting’ species)

Arachnophobia is a serious thing. Even saying the word might send a chill up your spine.

If you don't mind spiders then it's lost on you. But if the very thought of the eight-legged creepers makes you nervous, let me help you face your fear.

common house spider on the floor in a home CBCK-Christine loading...

As many as 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men suffer from arachnophobia making it one of the most common psychological problems in the U.S.

Remember, New Jersey may be invaded by a new breed of spider, which will be parachuting into our space soon. The 3-inch spider originally from Japan is making its way up the East Coast.

Close up studio photo portrait of sad upset unhappy afraid scare Deagreez loading...

Depending on the location, I'll either kill it or scoop it and let it loose outside. In the case of a spider in our program director's office, I just squashed it with my bare hand.

If you're the go-to spider killer in your home or office, here's a pro-tip:

Get a paper towel and get it slightly wet. The water helps the spider stick so you don't swat it and have it run away under the bed, desk, or behind the couch waiting to surprise you at a later date.

Bunch up the towel so the wet part is on the attack end and the dry part is in your hand. The multiple layers also protects your hand from the gross feeling of the lumpy crunch when you scope a direct hit.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.