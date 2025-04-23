Philadelphia Eagle recovers stolen car in NJ by offering deal
🏈Philadelphia Eagle A.J. Brown chronicled the theft of his car on social media
🏈He offered not to press charges if the thief returned the car
🏈It was recovered in Mt. Ephraim
A car stolen from Philadelphia Eagle A.J. Brown was recovered after he went public with the theft.
The wide receiver posted a tweet that has since been deleted stating that his vehicle was stolen. If the thief returned it, Brown said he wouldn’t press charges, according to the New York Post. Otherwise, "it's going to be what it's going to be," Brown wrote.
Brown repeated the offer on his Instagram account later in the day with the times of the theft and escape from the scene. He inferred that he was tracking the vehicle.
"You’re fast on your feet, real fast, but I’ll show you how fast I am on my feet … you might as well pull back up and drop the car off bro. We know where you’re at right now," Brown said in the tweet.
'Now you gotta deal with the consequences'
Camden County police told New Jersey 101.5 that Brown's car was recovered at the intersection of Louis and Morton Streets in Mount Ephraim and a suspect taken into custody. The car, a Mercedes, was found at a construction site where police officers were on site and were on the lookout. Brown took note of the arrest.
“See, I told you to just turn the car back in … now you gotta deal with the consequences man," Brown tweeted.
