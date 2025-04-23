State of emergency: Parkway reopened as NJ wildfire rages on

🔥 The Jones Road Wildfire doubled in size in just a few hours

🔥 Power was turned off for 25,000 JCP&L customers

🔥 Mandatory evacuations were lifted Wednesday morning

Large portions of Ocean County and beyond are still feeling the effects of the largest wildfire so far this year in New Jersey, prompting officials to declare a local state of emergency.

About 25,000 homes and businesses remain without power as firefighters tackle a blaze that, as of Tuesday night, had burned 13.2 square miles of the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. The fire, which was first spotted Tuesday morning, grew from 150 acres in the early afternoon to 8,500 by the end of the night.

Still, no homes or lives have been reported lost in the second major forest fire in a week, although it did destroy a door and awning business in Lacey.

The Garden State Parkway and Route 9, which had remained closed since late Tuesday afternoon, were reopened just before the start of the morning commute.

Acting Gov. Tahesha Way has declared a state of emergency in Ocean County so resources can easily be moved into the affected area. Gov. Phil Murphy is traveling on state business in Poland.

Mandatory evacuations were lifted in Lacey, Ocean and Stafford townships around 7 a.m., according to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

An evacuation center at Southern Regional High School remained open Wednesday morning for people and pets.

Jones Road Wildfire burns along the Garden State Parkway 4/23/25 Jones Road Wildfire burns along the Garden State Parkway 4/23/25 (The Lakewood Scoop)

Wind direction changes

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says wind direction is the biggest factor in the spread of the fire and smoke.

"While winds blew out of the west yesterday, they have turned more northerly for today. A sea breeze, blowing off the ocean, will kick in along the immediate coast today. I don't think that will affect the fire ground a few miles inland," Zarrow said. "Winds turn more southerly late tonight into tomorrow, again potentially causing a shift in fire/smoke impacts and firefighting strategies."

Jones Road Wildfire 4/22/25 Jones Road Wildfire 4/22/25 (NJ DEP)

When will power be stored for JCP&L customers?

About 25,000 JCP&L customers were still without power after a substation was de-energized Tuesday night at the request of the Forest Fire Service.

Lacey police said that the process has started to return power to the high-voltage lines.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said the first priority in reenergizing the lines is safety. The utility estimates power will be restored for the majority of customers by 12:30 p.m.

"The question at the end of the day becomes, is it safe for the firefighters if we isolate this area, that area, where is it safe to bring power back on," Hoenig told Eric Scott during the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show. "As we saw Wednesday night, the situation on the ground was so fluid that we were not going to be able to make those decisions immediately. We needed time."

Smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire over Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey Township 4/22/25 Smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire over Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey Township 4/22/25 (Cory Scott)

Like a warzone

Debi Schaffer was caught in gridlocked traffic after evacuating with her two dogs while her husband agreed to stay with their 22 chickens, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

“I wanted to take them in the car with me; can you imagine 22 chickens in a car?" she told the newspaper.

Around her Waretown house it was “like a war zone,” she said, describing smoke, sirens and the buzz of helicopters.

The site of the fire is near an alpaca farm. The farm said in a Facebook post that the property wasn’t threatened and all of the animals were safe.

— THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire avoids zoo

The fire stayed to the south of Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey and the animals did not have to be evacuated, executive director Cory Scott told Eric Scott.

"We are continuing to keep an eye on things and we are ready to, you know, put plans into place if anything changes. But we're very thankful that thus far we have been safe," Cory Scott said.

