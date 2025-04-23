NJ school bus driver charged with DWI after Route 80 crash

🚍 The school bus was carrying 25 students and two adults on Route 80 west

🚍 The driver had a single vehicle crash causing the bus to be disabled

🚍 Police issued a summons for driving while intoxicated

KNOWLTON — The driver of a school bus carrying 25 students that got into a single-vehicle crash on Route 80 was charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.

Acting Warren County Prosecutor Jessica Cardone said the bus became disabled in the westbound left lane in Knowlton around 7:45 a.m. with heavy front end damage. One person on board was injured.

State Police troopers responding to the crash said the driver, Pierre R. Tranquilus, of East Orange, showed signs of impairment and could not pass a standard field sobriety test. The driver was issued several summonses to include possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Tranquilus was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, endangering another person and assault by auto. He is being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Cardone did not disclose where the start or destination of the trip or the owner of the bus.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ districts losing the most state aid in 2025-26 These 20 districts are set to lose the most state aid in the 2025-26 school year. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt