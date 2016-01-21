What is (and isn&#8217;t) a state of emergency in New Jersey?

What is (and isn’t) a state of emergency in New Jersey?

Thinkstock

 

A state of emergency is a serious matter but it doesn't mean drivers have to stay off the roads.

According to the state Office of Emergency Management, the declaration doesn't automatically close schools or state offices.

Travel may be restricted to certain areas but a complete travel ban is rarely implemented.

A state of emergency will speed up assistance from state agencies to where it is needed and "authorizes the NJ director of Emergency Management to make resources available for rescue, evacuation, shelter and essential commodities, activate and coordinate the preparation, response and recovery efforts for the storm with all county and municipal emergency operations and governmental agencies."

Businesses are not required to close and do not have to pay employees if they close.

"Businesses must address hours of operation and compensation on an individual basis," according to the OEM.

Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack

Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

Categories: New Jersey News

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM