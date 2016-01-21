A state of emergency is a serious matter but it doesn't mean drivers have to stay off the roads.

According to the state Office of Emergency Management, the declaration doesn't automatically close schools or state offices.

Travel may be restricted to certain areas but a complete travel ban is rarely implemented.

A state of emergency will speed up assistance from state agencies to where it is needed and "authorizes the NJ director of Emergency Management to make resources available for rescue, evacuation, shelter and essential commodities, activate and coordinate the preparation, response and recovery efforts for the storm with all county and municipal emergency operations and governmental agencies."

Businesses are not required to close and do not have to pay employees if they close.

"Businesses must address hours of operation and compensation on an individual basis," according to the OEM.

