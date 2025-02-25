Brawl in stands ends high school career of top-ranked NJ wrestler

☑️ A fight broke out in the stands during a high school wrestling tournament

☑️ Top ranked wrestler Anthony Knox left the bench

☑️ His father was arrested during the fight

The NJSIAA has disqualified a senior high school wrestler, considered by some the best state high school wrestler of all time, from its state tournament following a fight in the stands during his match.

The fight broke out Saturday during the District 25 wrestling tournament at Collingswood High School between a parent, an athlete and another group of parents and athletes during a match involving Saint John Vianney High School, Collingswood High School athletic director Colleen Harte told NJ.com.

Saint John Vianney is a Catholic school in Holmdel.

Two people in the stands were arrested, according to Harte. Collingswood police have not released a statement about the events. One of those arrested was the father of Anthony Knox Jr., the top ranked high school wrestler in the country, Shore Sports Insider reporter Bob Badders said.

Warning: Video contains violence and profanity

Going into the tournament, Anthony Knox Jr. was expected to become the fifth wrestler in state history to win four NJSIAA wrestling state championships and the first from the Shore Conference, according to Badders. He was the top ranked high school wrestler in the country in the 126 pound weight class with only one career loss.

"He was coming up through the youth ranks before high school and he won every big tournament. Wrestling people around the country knew who this kid was before he even got into high school. And he essentially lived up to all of the hype throughout his career," Badders said. "For it to come to an end the way it did is shocking and certainly unfortunate."

Violation of sportsmanship policy

NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said her decision came after her investigation, details of which she did not disclose.

"I have determined that the disqualified student-athlete violated both the Association’s sportsmanship policy and its disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation," Maguire said in a written statement. "My role is to uphold the integrity of high school athletics by ensuring that all participants adhere to the same rules and are held to the same standards of sportsmanship and safety."

Maguire said the Region 7 tournament bracket for the 126 pound weight class will now be reseeded.

Knox has committed to wrestle for Cornell University, which Badders said has one of the top collegiate programs in the country. The team is coached by Mike Grey, who was New Jersey's first four-time champion while attending The Delbarton School in Morristown.

