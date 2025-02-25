NJ middle school multimedia teacher, 48, accused of having child pornography

🔺NJ middle school teacher arrested

🔺Accused of keeping child sexual abuse materials

🔺Suspended from school after arrest

A 48–year-old Union County middle school teacher has been busted in Somerset County, accused of keeping and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Matthew Serwedes was arrested on Tuesday at his Hillsborough home where law enforcement seized several electronic devices.

He was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

A Clark teacher who lives in Hillsborough is accused of keeping child pornography (Google maps, Canva) A Clark teacher who lives in Hillsborough is accused of keeping child pornography (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Serwedes has been a long time multimedia teacher in the Clark Township School District, also serving as faculty advisor for kTV productions at Kumpf Middle School.

He was immediately suspended from his job, Clark Township school administrators said in a letter to the school community.

Read More: NJ high school basketball coach accused of student sex assault

Carl H. Kumpf Middle School in Clark township (Google Maps) Carl H. Kumpf Middle School in Clark township (Google Maps) loading...

Serwedes was identified by police after a cyber tipline report shared by the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Police said there was no reason to believe the allegations involved any local students, Clark Schools Superintendent Edward Grande said in the same community letter on Tuesday.

Matthew Serwedes of Hillsborough (Somerset County Prosecutors Office) Matthew Serwedes of Hillsborough (Somerset County Prosecutors Office) loading...

He added that the district will cooperate fully with law enforcement.

Kumpf Middle School serves about 530 students in grades 6 through 8 in Clark Township.

Serwedes was being held at the Somerset County Jail on Tuesday, pending a detention hearing.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison.

Others accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt