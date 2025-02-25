NJ middle school multimedia teacher, 48, accused of having child pornography
A 48–year-old Union County middle school teacher has been busted in Somerset County, accused of keeping and sharing child sexual abuse materials.
Matthew Serwedes was arrested on Tuesday at his Hillsborough home where law enforcement seized several electronic devices.
He was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.
Serwedes has been a long time multimedia teacher in the Clark Township School District, also serving as faculty advisor for kTV productions at Kumpf Middle School.
He was immediately suspended from his job, Clark Township school administrators said in a letter to the school community.
Serwedes was identified by police after a cyber tipline report shared by the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.
Police said there was no reason to believe the allegations involved any local students, Clark Schools Superintendent Edward Grande said in the same community letter on Tuesday.
He added that the district will cooperate fully with law enforcement.
Kumpf Middle School serves about 530 students in grades 6 through 8 in Clark Township.
Serwedes was being held at the Somerset County Jail on Tuesday, pending a detention hearing.
