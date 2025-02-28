After brawl, judge saves superstar NJ wrestler from career-ending ban

☑️ Top-ranked wrestler Anthony Knox got involved in a fight during a tournament

☑️ The NJSIAA disqualified him from further competition

☑️ Judge: Knox could suffer irreparable harm from not being allowed to compete

A Mercer County Superior Court judge has overturned the NJSIAA's disqualification a top wrestler from the state wrestling tournament, allowing him to continue his quest to become the state's fifth four-time champion.

The ruling comes just hours before the next scheduled competition.

St. John Vianney senior Anthony Knox Jr. jumped into the stands and threw a punch after spectators reportedly heckled his family during a tournament Saturday at Collingswood High School.

His lawyer filed a lawsuit to block the disqualification issued by NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire.

Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Bartels, sitting in Mercer County, heard arguments from on Thursday.

Wrestler Anthony Knox Saint John Vianney wrestler Anthony Knox (Bob Badders, Shore Sports Insider) loading...

'Irreparable harm' to a top athlete

In his ruling on Friday, Bartels said that given the importance of high school athletics in the "cultural lexicon" Knox could suffer "irreparable harm to someone at the pinnacle of his high school career" and his reputation tarnished if he were not permitted to compete.

The judge also said Knox has a right to due process and the "risk of erroneous deprivation" could impact the NJSIAA's legitimacy in disqualifying players in the future.

"Protecting players from due process violations also upholds their integrity," Bartels wrote.

Knox was not made aware of the investigation until after the disqualification was issued in a "violation of fundamental fairness," nor did he have the opportunity to review the evidence the NJSIAA used in its investigation, according to the judge.

Bartels also said the NJSIAA used a broad definition of the "bench" that Knox could challenge.

The NJSIAA did not immediately comment on the decision Friday afternoon.

Anthony Knox Jr. and his family Anthony Knox Jr. and his family (@ant.knox via Instagram) loading...

Next stop: Lacey

The ruling clears the way for Knox to compete Friday in the next round of the state tournament at Lacey High School. He is at the top of the 126-pound weight class.

The first leg of the NJSIAA individual wrestling postseason started Feb. 22 with the state’s 32 district tournaments. The top three finishers in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to their respective regional tournaments.

The top four finishers in the region tournaments advance to the NJSIAA Individual Championships in Atlantic City starting March 6.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state All are are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott