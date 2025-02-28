After brawl, judge saves superstar NJ wrestler from career-ending ban
☑️ Top-ranked wrestler Anthony Knox got involved in a fight during a tournament
☑️ The NJSIAA disqualified him from further competition
☑️ Judge: Knox could suffer irreparable harm from not being allowed to compete
A Mercer County Superior Court judge has overturned the NJSIAA's disqualification a top wrestler from the state wrestling tournament, allowing him to continue his quest to become the state's fifth four-time champion.
The ruling comes just hours before the next scheduled competition.
St. John Vianney senior Anthony Knox Jr. jumped into the stands and threw a punch after spectators reportedly heckled his family during a tournament Saturday at Collingswood High School.
His lawyer filed a lawsuit to block the disqualification issued by NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire.
Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Bartels, sitting in Mercer County, heard arguments from on Thursday.
'Irreparable harm' to a top athlete
In his ruling on Friday, Bartels said that given the importance of high school athletics in the "cultural lexicon" Knox could suffer "irreparable harm to someone at the pinnacle of his high school career" and his reputation tarnished if he were not permitted to compete.
The judge also said Knox has a right to due process and the "risk of erroneous deprivation" could impact the NJSIAA's legitimacy in disqualifying players in the future.
"Protecting players from due process violations also upholds their integrity," Bartels wrote.
Knox was not made aware of the investigation until after the disqualification was issued in a "violation of fundamental fairness," nor did he have the opportunity to review the evidence the NJSIAA used in its investigation, according to the judge.
Bartels also said the NJSIAA used a broad definition of the "bench" that Knox could challenge.
The NJSIAA did not immediately comment on the decision Friday afternoon.
Next stop: Lacey
The ruling clears the way for Knox to compete Friday in the next round of the state tournament at Lacey High School. He is at the top of the 126-pound weight class.
The first leg of the NJSIAA individual wrestling postseason started Feb. 22 with the state’s 32 district tournaments. The top three finishers in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to their respective regional tournaments.
The top four finishers in the region tournaments advance to the NJSIAA Individual Championships in Atlantic City starting March 6.
