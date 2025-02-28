NJ official blames ‘co-president’ Elon Musk for ICE arrest of restaurant owners

🚨 Restauranteurs Celal and Emine Emanet were arrested by ICE agents

HADDON — Camden County officials denounced ICE for arresting the owners of the Jersey Kebab restaurant on Tuesday.

Celal and Emine Emanet, the owners of Jersey Kebab in Haddon, were taken into custody at dawn by armed agents, according to their son, Muhammed Emanet. He arrived at the restaurant he manages to find his mother handcuffed with her hands behind her back while his father sat in a chair.

Celal was released but Emine is being held at an ICE detention center in Elizabeth pending a hearing, according to Muhammed.

It is not clear why the couple was detained. The son has said they had a pending green card case dating back years but did not provide details and ICE has not responded to media requests for more information.

During a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Camden County Board of Commissioners Director Louis Cappelli Jr. called the situation a personal attack on every resident. He said that the Emanets have been waiting for a clarification of their immigration status since 2016.

"This family has been part of our community for decades, they built a business here and they've given back to their neighbors each and every single day that they've been here in America. ICE agents showed up and take them away," Cappelli said.

Officials to Congress: "Fix the immigration system"

The Democrat blamed President Donald Trump for blocking bipartisan immigration legislation. He called upon "spineless" congressional Republicans to stand up to Trump to "fix the immigration system."

"President Trump is using his co-president, the owner of Tesla, to run these computer programs and randomly pick out folks to deport. It's a sad state of affairs in America when that's the case," Cappelli said. "It is time to stand up for good people. It is time to stand up for humanity. These folks do not deserve this."

Assemblyman Lou Greenwald and Assemblywoman Melinda Kane, D-Camden, said that the couple has given back to the community.

"While we all agree that the most violent criminals who are here illegally should be removed from our country, the Emanet family does not meet this standard. On the contrary, they embody everything we should celebrate in the American Dream. The Emanet family came to this country legally on a religious visa, built a thriving business, and provided for their family.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J. 1st District, sent a representative from his office to the briefing.

The couple’s son asked for letters of support to be sent to the immigration judge.

