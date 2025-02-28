Kingda Ka tower scheduled to come down Friday at Six Flags

✅ Kingda Ka was built in 2005 at Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The 456-foot tower for the Kinga Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure is scheduled to be brought down on Friday, according to the park.

The Jackson amusement park announced the closure of the United States' highest and tallest coaster in November and would be replaced by a new roller coaster in 2026. Many fans have speculated since about when the ride would be dismantled and the tower imploded.

According to Six Flags spokesman Ryan Eldridge that day is Friday.

While Jackson police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office wrote on their respective Facebook pages the implosion will happen as early as 7 a.m. Eldridge told New Jersey 101.5 that it could not provide a specific timeline.

'Arms down, head back, hold on'

The park told the prosecutor's office the implosion would be marked by a series of rapid explosions. Eldridge earlier said the tower will fold over and there will not be a lot of smoke or noise.

Jackson police said officers will be visible on roads near the park and anyone who pulls over along Route 537 to not impede traffic.

Chief Meteorologist and Six Flags aficionado Dan Zarrow said Friday will sunny but cold day with temperatures in the mid 40s and a brisk breeze. The former Six Flags worker was always impressed by Kingda Ka despite its technical issues, long lines and logistical setbacks over the years

"Kingda Ka opened during a roller coaster renaissance of sorts at Six Flags Great Adventure in the early 2000s, following Medusa (1999), Nitro (2001), and Superman: Ultimate Flight (2003). Building the world's tallest and fastest coaster immediately thrust Great Adventure into the international spotlight," Zarrow said. "It remained very highly rated and much beloved by roller coaster enthusiasts far and wide. There are few thrills that even come close to that acceleration from 0 to 128 mph. And few views better than from the top of the 456 foot structure. Arms down, head back, hold on — long live the King!

Kingda Ka along with the Green Lantern roller coaster, the Twister and Parachutes attractions and the Sky Way were also closed by Six Flags. The Flash: Vertical Velocity roller coaster, which was initially announced to open last year, will open this year.

The park is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, March 29.

