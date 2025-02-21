Kingda Ka tower will be demolished at Six Flags Great Adventure

☑️ Six Flags Great Adventure will implode Kingda Ka's top hat tower by March 29

JACKSON — The Kinga Ka roller coaster at Six Flags will come down with a whimper and not a boom.

The Jackson amusement park announced the closure of the United States' highest and coaster in November along with the Green Lantern roller coaster, the Twister and Parachutes attractions. The Sky Way will also come down.

Social media has been full of speculation about when Kingda Ka's 456-foot top hat tower will come down after Shore News Network posted what was believed to be a permit for an implosion between Feb. 11 and 16.

As of Friday, the tower is still standing. Six Flags Great Adventure spokesman Ryan Eldridge told New Jersey 101.5 it's an ongoing project to bring the tower down before the season starts. The first day of the season is Saturday, March 29.

No date set for Kingda Ka implosion

Eldridge said the tower will eventually come but engineers are still working through the dynamics of the project.

"A demo of that nature of that size takes time, so certainly there's a variety of factors that would play into the timeline," Eldridge said. "You got to submit permits and try to hit targets. Sometimes you do and sometimes you don't. That's the same thing with construction. I wouldn't say we're behind or ahead."

The implosion will not be like the demolition of Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium or the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas with lots of smoke and loud noise. In fact, there may not be explosives used at all.

The park has not disclosed information about the "all-new, multi-record-breaking launch coaster" that will replace Kingda Ka. The Flash: Vertical Velocity roller coaster, which was initially announced to open last year, will open this year.

