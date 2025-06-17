🚨 A Pomeranian puppy was stolen in Newark

🚨 A man pretended to be interested in buying the pup from a breeder

🚨 He drove away with the dog

NEWARK — The search is on for a man who stole a Pomeranian puppy for sale from a dog breeder in New Jersey’s largest city.

According to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr., the breeder, Isabella Borges, told police that around 4:45 p.m. on June 10, the man, who was driving a white Mercedes SUV, pulled up to her on Merchant Street, between Ferry and Clover Streets in Newark.

ALSO READ: NJ health officials warn of rabies risk from local kittens

Borges told ABC 7 Eyewitness News, "When I was walking, he was like; 'oh, I like your dog, can I see it up close?" And I'm like, "'Okay, sure.' I thought it was a potential buyer," she said.

Police are looking for this man who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder on the streets of Newark (Newark Public Safety Director) Police are looking for this man who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder on the streets of Newark (Newark Public Safety Director) loading...

"He was like; 'yeah, yeah, yeah. Let me just call my wife.' ... He gave it to his son that was in the passenger seat,” she said.

Police are looking for this man who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder on the streets of Newark (Newark Public Safety Director) Police are looking for this man who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder on the streets of Newark (Newark Public Safety Director) loading...

The man asked Borges how much it cost to purchase the dog before grabbing the animal and placing it in his vehicle. The suspect gave the woman his gold chains, then drove off with the Pomeranian pup, which does not have a microchip for identification, Miranda added.

Police are looking for this man who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder on the streets of Newark (Newark Public Safety Director) Police are looking for this man who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder on the streets of Newark (Newark Public Safety Director) loading...

Borges said the pup is worth $2,000, and she’s worried because the animal is young and does not have all its vaccinations yet, ABC 7 reported.

Police are looking for this man who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder on the streets of Newark (Newark Public Safety Director) Police are looking for this man who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder on the streets of Newark (Newark Public Safety Director) loading...

The suspect is described as a male of Indian descent, has short black hair, a short beard, a tan complexion, and a gold tooth.

Director Miranda urges anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom