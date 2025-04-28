Shocking find in Manalapan gated community: Body inside partially submerged car

🚨 The car was found in the basin on Saturday afternoon

MANALAPAN — A body was found inside a car partially submerged in a retention basin in a Monmouth County gated community.

The car was spotted in the basin at the end of Comtois Road in the Four Seasons neighborhood around 1:45 p.m., according to Marlboro police. The trunk was open and a tire was floating in the water.

The identity of the individual found in the car was not disclosed pending further investigation.

Video shows the rear window smashed out and a pair of boat shoes in the trunk. Divers recovered the body from the car.

No witnesses

Police said there are no witnesses to the car going into the basin. Residents told CBS New York they haven't noticed tire tracks or captured images of the car going into the water.

None of the residents said they recognized the car as it was pulled out of the basin.

Four Seasons is a 55+ adult community located off Route 33 with nearly 700 single-family homes. The community was first opened in 2004.

