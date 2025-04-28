🚨A Maine man stole an SUV from a Massachusetts gas station

🚨He drove it 300 miles to Robbinsville where he parked at a Wawa

🚨Police used pepper spray to subdue the man in a field after being head butted

A Maine man was arrested Saturday night in Robbinsville after he stole an SUV that had been fueling up in Massachusetts, police said.

Police in Reading, Massachusetts, a town north of Boston, said a blue Chevrolet with Maine license plates pulled up alongside a Range Rover filling up at a Sunoco station around 6:30 p.m. The driver of the Chevy, a 32-year-old Maine man, got into the SUV, pulled away from the pump and did a U-turn.

The owner of the SUV, a 49-year-old man, held onto the mirror and was dragged for about 20 feet. He was hospitalized. A neighbor told CBS Boston the owner used Google Maps to track the SUV.

An arrest 300 miles away

Nearly 300 miles away and five hours later, the suspect, identified by Robbinsville police as Dustin Zimmerman, of Livermore Falls, Massachusetts, was asked for ID while parked at a Wawa on Route 130. When Zimmerman refused, he sped out of the lot, nearly hitting the officer, according to Lt. Christopher Clifton.

Zimmerman crossed Route 130 and turned east onto Gordon Road. An officer coming at him forced Zimmerman to stop in a field. While trying to arrest Zimmerman, he kicked and head-butted officers, according to Clifton. Officers used pepper spray to subdue Zimmerman.

Zimmerman faces nearly a dozen charges in New Jersey, including failure to observe traffic control device, reckless driving, suspended license, failure to possess a driver's license, eluding, receiving stolen property and aggravated assault on a police officer. He will face additional charges in Maine and Massachusetts.

