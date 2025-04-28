More fires burn across NJ as dangerously dry weather returns

🔥Weekend rain did not help contain the Jones Road Wildfire

🔥A needed soaking rain is not in the immediate forecast

🔥A fire in a mulch pile in Atco was stopped from spreading into forest

As the Jones Road Wildfire continues to be contained in Ocean County, ideal conditions for wildfires slowly led to at least three additional fires sparking up Sunday.

The Forest Fire Service says the Jones Road fire has burned nearly 24 square miles (15,300 acres) and is 65% contained as of Sunday afternoon. Very little significant rainfall fell in the are on Friday night and Saturday but even if if there was more rainfall it wouldn't have made much of a difference.

"The Pine Barrens are extremely non-flashy when it comes to flooding due to the extremely porous sandy soils. Its actually part of why they burn so easily. They dry out so quickly because the water just sinks quickly into and through them," lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office Ray Martins said.

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, visited with firefighters on Saturday and the owner of Liberty Door and Awning, the only business to be directly impacted by the wildfire. He also said a request by the state of New Jersey to apply for future funding from FEMA had been approved by FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG).

“The Trump Administration acted quickly so the community can recover, for which I am grateful,” Smith said. “In the weeks and months ahead, State, County and local governments can now seek this grant to reimburse the costs of fighting this fire. It will take a full effort by all levels of government to beat this fire and make the communities whole.”

Smoke from mulch yard fire in Atco 4/27/25 Smoke from mulch yard fire in Atco 4/27/25 (Chews Landing Fire Department) loading...

Mulch pile fire

A fire developed in a mulch pile at Wade Salvage on Jackson Road in Atco on Sunday afternoon. Fire officials told 6 ABC Action News firefighters were working on fires in a large pile and several smaller ones.

Firefighters from 50 fire companies were credited with keeping the fire away from a nearby forest.

A shelter in place was issued for the Sapling Run area of Waterford due to air quality concerns on Sunday afternoon. Residents were advised to stay indoors and to not use their heating or cooling systems.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said there are more dry hours in the forecast this week, which will increase the fire danger.

"The fire danger has been tamped down for now, as most underbrush is now damp. But that will not last long, if we don't see more substantial rain soon. Same deal with pollen levels, lowered but certainly not gone," Zarrow said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span There were a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, arrested between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt