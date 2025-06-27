There’s this place in Palmer Square, right in the middle of all the Princeton charm, that’s been doing its thing since 1984. Yet, somehow, it’s still kind of a secret. It’s called Winberie’s, and if you know, you know. And if you don’t … well, now you do.

It’s not flashy. It’s not all over Instagram.

But everyone who lives nearby agrees that Winberie’s is special. It’s reliable, cozy and fun but not crazy. The vibe is relaxed and warm with a great mix of locals and visitors.

And the food is just really solid. Always.

What to order at Winberie's

The Cajun mac and cheese is ridiculous — in the best way. Chicken, sausage, bacon… it’s a whole situation.

Their burgers are no joke either, and the fish and chips have that perfect crunch-without-dryness thing going on. You get what you came for. Every time.

And the drinks are, from all reports, great. The bar features plenty of Jersey-made beers and spirits, and at one point they even teamed up with Icarus Brewing for their own custom beer. It’s got that local pride, without being annoying about it.

Maybe the best part is that Winberie’s never tried to chase trends. It’s just been there, showing up, staying good, keeping locals happy. And somehow, while everything else around it tries to be the next big thing, it just quietly keeps being great.

If you’re anywhere near Princeton, do yourself a favor. Grab a seat, order something that sounds like comfort food, and you’ll see why this low-key classic has stuck around this long.