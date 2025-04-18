⛽Complaints about tainted gas to Keyport police started Monday

⛽Nearly a dozen complaints have been filed

⛽A major repair must be done to repair affected vehicles

KEYPORT — Nearly a dozen complaints have been filed by drivers who filled up at a BP gas station and then stalled out

The reports started coming on Monday from those who filled up at the station on Route 36 just before the toll plaza to enter the Garden State Parkway, Keyport police Chief Michael Ferm told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The station's pumps have been cordoned off, and a tag reading "contaminated" in different languages is attached to the nozzles.

Map shows location of BP on Clark Street at Route 36 in Keyport Map shows location of BP on Clark Street at Route 36 in Keyport (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Major repair

Ferm told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged by the tainted gas should file a complaint with his department in order to start the reimbursement process.

According to CarParts.com water can cause an engine to initially run rough and eventually stall. The water could cause parts of a vehicle's fuel system to corrode.

A vehicle's gas tank will need to be drained and the fuel system repaired.

