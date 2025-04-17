Popular new high school ‘assassin’ tradition thrills NJ students, worries authorities

🔫 Students stalk their "target" with water guns

🔫 School districts don't sanction the game but generally allow it

🔫 Residents who see people with "guns" call police

Along with prom, commencement and final exam, "senior assassin" has become another tradition for high school seniors.

The game, also called Senior Tag, Killer Game or Catcher Games, involves participants stalking and shooting each other with water guns in an effort to "eliminate" their assigned target.

Point Pleasant Beach police said the game can be played in public areas, residential neighborhoods and businesses. School grounds and sporting events are considered off-limits.

"As part of the game, students may be seen waiting in parked vehicles, chasing one another in neighborhoods, or attempting to surprise their targets," Point Pleasant Police Department said online.

Fun ends in tragedy

The game took a serious turn in the 2024 case of a Kansas teen shot in the back and left paralyzed below the waist, according to USA Today.

The "assassin" of Anakin Zehring 's girlfriend pulled up alongside their car in a Walmart parking lot and fired a gel blaster as he shouted, "I'm your senior assassin." Zehring was later confronted by the group, who tried to beat him up, according to an affidavit obtained by USA Today.

Zehring called his girlfriend's father, Ruben Marcus Contreras, who went to the Walmart and fired at the back window of the car with the person who fired at his daughter. The bullet bounced off the car and hit Zehring in the back causing him to be paralyzed.

Causing alarm

That's where problems begin with neighbors who are unaware of the game and believe they are witnessing a serious situation.

"The concept of kids having fun sounds good. But in the times that we're living, it's not prudent to be doing that, especially with replica guns that look real. People can call, people will see it and it can cause public alarm and put people at risk," Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5. His department has not encountered any problems with the game this year.

Park Ridge police said some players are wearing ski masks, which has also prompted calls to 911 reporting suspicious activity.

"Onlookers have become alarmed when seeing actor(s) sneaking around with a 'possible weapon' in their hands. This creates a dangerous situation because a Good Samaritan might believe they are subduing a criminal. Also, police will respond thinking that they may have a potential active threat situation. Even though the game is not condoned by the school or police, it is also not illegal," Park Ridge police said on the department's Facebook page.

Harmless fun?

Cherry Hill police said the game is harmless but had some advice for students and residents.

🔴 No trespassing on other people’s properties (especially at night)

🔴 Use brightly colored water guns that are clearly toys

🔴 Be aware and respectful that your behaviors may seem concerning to others not playing

🔴 Follow all local ordinances and laws (including those related to motor vehicle operations)

🔴 Don’t run from police – be honest and compliant if approached

