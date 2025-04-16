Hope fading for soldier from NJ, last remaining Hamas hostage from U.S.

☑️ Edan Alexander was taken hostage by Hamas in 2023 while serving with the IDF

☑️ He is the last American being held by Hamas

☑️ Reports say Hamas lost contact

Hamas says it has lost contact with its militants who were holding Edan Alexander, an IDF soldier from New Jersey, hostage in Gaza.

A spokesman for the terrorist organization said that the Israeli army made a direct hit on the place where the now 21-year-old from Tenafly was being held. The Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Muwasi area was struck on Tuesday, killing a medic and wounding nine others but it’s not clear if that is where Alexander is being held.

Varda Ben Baruch, whose grandson Edan Alexander is held hostage in the Gaza Strip by Hamas militants, poses for a portrait in his bedroom at home in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Varda Ben Baruch, whose grandson Edan Alexander is held hostage in the Gaza Strip by Hamas militants, poses for a portrait in his bedroom at home in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) loading...

His father Adi told NorthJersey.com that it’s a “common tactic” used by Hamas and had no comment.

'Heartbreaking' if true

U.S. Rep. Mike Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District, told Jewish Insider this was a "heartbreaking development" should the report prove to be true. The Democrat said she has spoken to his family.

"I recently spoke with Edan’s father and had been hopeful for a swift return,” Sherrill said. “As we pray for Edan and his family, the U.S. must continue to push to return to a negotiated ceasefire, which has been the most effective way to free the hostages from Hamas’ terror.”

Edan Alexander Edan Alexander (Gov. Phil Murphy's office) loading...

The attack comes several days after a video purported to be the Tenafly native was released.

Subtitles say Alexander states on his 551st day of captivity, he is “collapsing physically and mentally” and blames Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for rejecting an agreement with Hamas that would have released him.

He also addressed President Trump and asked why he believes what he calls Netanyahu’s “lies.” Videos of hostages can be scripted or made under duress.

Alexander graduated Tenafly High School in 2022 and was serving with the Israel Defense Forces when he was taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023. He is the last American hostage being held by Hamas.

