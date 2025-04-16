Calls for NJ councilman to quit after charges tying him to crime family
☑️ Anand Shah was charged in a case involving the Lucchese crime family
☑️ The charges are not related to his public service
☑️ "Officials" did not sign a letter calling for his resignation
PROSPECT PARK — Elected officials are calling for Council President Anand Shah to resign his position after he was charged in a sweeping investigation of an illegal gambling ring.
Shah was one of 39 people facing racketeering and additional charges in a case connected to the Lucchese crime family as part of a two-year investigation. The state investigation uncovered four illegal poker clubs in Totowa, Garfield and Woodland Park as well as in Paterson, where gambling machines were stored, state Attorney General Matt Plakin said.
Meaningful community contributions
The letter posted Monday on Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah’s Facebook page acknowledges Shah's contributions to the borough on both a personal and municipal level and the "meaningful difference" he has made in the lives of residents.
"However, the seriousness of the charges brought against him has created an unfortunate and ongoing distraction from the vital work we are elected to do on behalf of the community,” read the letter. "This moment calls for leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people above all else. Stepping down is not an act of abandonment—it is a recognition that the continued focus must remain on serving Prospect Park without disruption."
The letter does not include the specific names of the officials.
Shah managed illegal poker games and an online sports book, according to law enforcement. He's not facing official misconduct charges in connection with his public office.
