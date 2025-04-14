Drunk man beats girl, drags her across floor of NJ mall, cops say

🚨 Witnesses told Paramus police a girl was being dragged and assaulted at mall

🚨 The girl was struck with an open fist multiple times, according to witnesses

🚨 The girl was at the mall with her assailant, witnesses told police

PARAMUS — A man was charged after police say he smacked a girl in the face at a Bergen County shopping center.

Shoppers at the Bergen Town Center called police early Friday evening after watching David Cohen, 49, of Palisades Park, hit the girl multiple times with an open hand on the left side of her face, leaving red marks, according to the complaint in the case. Cohen also pulled the girl so hard by the jacket that he broke the zipper.

Police said Cohen appeared to be visibly intoxicated and had an empty bottle of alcohol.

'I hope you die'

Paramus police Chief Robert M. Guidetti told NJ.com that Cohen also headbutted the girl and screamed, "I hope you die."

Police sources told Independent Online News that the girl was at the mall with Cohen and a woman who was not her mother.

The documents did not disclose the age of the victim.

Cohen was charged with assault and child endangerment and released, court records show.

