Hold onto your jumbo Bavarian pretzels and your hot honey chicken bites — another Tommy’s Tavern & Tap is headed to New Jersey!

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap

The chain, which has been boldly growing in the Garden State is known for a wide variety on its menu. Anything from burgers, salads, poke bowls, sushi, pizza, and much more. Coal-fired ovens crank out their artisan pizzas as well as Tommy’s wings, a staple there.

The beloved family-owned restaurant chain just announced it's opening its 13th Garden State location at Ledgewood Commons, right in the heart of Morris County.

The new location

The new Ledgewood restaurant will be a whopping 9,160 square feet of good times and great food.

Tommy’s began as a Jersey Shore passion project by founders Tommy and Yvette Bonfiglio back in 2015 and quickly became the go-to spot for everything from pizzas and salads to craft beers and creative cocktails.

Now, nearly a decade later, it’s a genuine regional favorite with locations not just across New Jersey but in three states. Sadly, Tommy passed away three years ago, but his brand and dream are still going strong.

The excitement!

Fans have plenty to look forward to beyond Ledgewood; the chain is also eyeing more openings in Paramus and even a new spot in Toms River this spring.

So whether you’re in the mood for happy hour with friends, a family dinner that actually keeps the kids happy, or just a place with awesome beers on tap, Tommy’s Tavern is about to be your new North Jersey staple.

