NJ cops find dead dog inside bag of dog food

BERNARDS — New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons who left a bag of dog food with a dead dog inside on a major roadway in Somerset County.

The police, who are treating this as an animal cruelty investigation, said that on Wednesday, April 16, at approximately 10 a.m., they responded to a report of a suspicious package located on the right shoulder of Route 287 north near milepost 25 in Bernards Township.

They discovered a large green “Retriever” brand dog food bag containing the remains of a black canine inside.

Detectives believe the bag was discarded sometime between 10 p.m. on April 15 and 10 a.m. the following morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Troop “B” Somerville Criminal Investigation Office at 908-725-0107.

Something similar happened in Monmouth County a month ago.

State police said four dead pitbull mix dogs were found stuffed inside four large “Retriever” brand dog food bags just off the Garden State Parkway southbound near milepost 119.4 in Aberdeen.

Each dog suffered injuries consistent with dog fighting, State Police said.

Nobody was arrested in this animal cruelty case. While the same brand of dog food bags was used in both cases, State Police have not yet said if the two discoveries are connected.

