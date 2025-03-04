NJ troopers looking for who dumped bags of dogs on the Parkway

🔴 4 dogs found dead

🔴 Left in food bags off Parkway

🔴Signs of fighting wounds

State Police have asked for public help in a grim case of animal cruelty after four dead dogs were recovered in Monmouth County.

The harrowing discovery was made just off the Garden State Parkway South, near milepost 119.4 in Aberdeen near a marshy area.

Parkway in Aberdeen (Google Maps) Parkway in Aberdeen (Google Maps) loading...

On Thursday at 11 a.m., troopers were called to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s Telegraph Hill Maintenance Yard.

Maintenance workers found four large “Retriever” brand dog food bags in which the remains of four brown dogs were stashed.

Each dog was a pitbull mix that suffered injuries consistent with dog fighting, State Police said.

State Police vehicle (NJSP via Facebook) State Police vehicle (NJSP via Facebook) loading...

Anyone with potentially relevant information, including on any dog fighting rings, was urged to contact the Troop “D” Holmdel - Criminal Investigation Office at 732-441-4500 ext. 7426.

Anonymous tips were welcome, police said.

