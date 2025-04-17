Ex-boyfriend charged with murdering NJ woman and her teen daughter

🚨 A mother and daughter were found shot in their Trenton home Saturday morning

🚨 The mother's ex-boyfriend faces two first-degree murder charges

🚨 Her son created a GoFundMe campaign to help raise his siblings

TRENTON — A homicidal ex-boyfriend used a gun to murder a city resident and her 13-year-old daughter in the family's home, prosecutors said.

Trenton police were called to the 300 block of West State Street Saturday morning and found Malika Whiting, 40, on the stairway leading to the third floor with a gunshot wound, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Jairah Biggs, was in a third-floor bedroom, bleeding from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bahin Lynch, 45, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He was also charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm. He is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center.

Marbrey did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.

Home on West State Street in Trenton where a mother and daughter were found shot to death 4/12/25 Home on West State Street in Trenton where a mother and daughter were found shot to death 4/12/25 (6 ABC Action News) loading...

Life will be different

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5 that it was likely a case of domestic violence. He said Whiting worked at the closed Starbucks in Trenton and remembered that she was always cheerful and colored her hair frequently.

"My heart is beyond broken to lose the woman that gave me life. I know that life will be different without my other half, but it’s up to me to continue to care for my younger siblings, my 6 year old sister and 11 year old brother," the victim's son, Santana Maher, 19, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign he created.

Malika Whiting's funeral is scheduled for noon on Monday at Calvary Pentecostal Church on Parkway Avenue in Trenton.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Fire Damage to Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion 4/13/25 Gov. Josh Shaprio, his wife, four children and two dogs were safely evacuated from the 29,000 square foot Georgian style home around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Several hours earlier Shapiro and another family celebrated the first day of Passover at the mansion. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexnader