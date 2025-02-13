Animals suffered in silence: NJ revokes permits for mall aquarium

⛔ Embattled aquarium/zoo loses permits

⛔ Years of complaints, violations

⛔ Animals kept in poor conditions, state says

New Jersey has begun the process of shutting down a controversial aquarium and zoo facility that opened several years ago in Middlesex County.

Even before SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opened at Woodbridge Center mall in 2019, animal rights groups including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals voiced concerns about the company's track record in other states.

The company can still appeal.

ARCHIVE 2020 - protesters outside Woodbridge Center Jan. 4, 2020 (courtesy Denise Morgan) ARCHIVE 2020 - protesters outside Woodbridge Center Jan. 4, 2020 (courtesy Denise Morgan) loading...

There were more protests last summer, after the attraction had already been placed on probationary notice by state officials citing “numerous legitimate complaints.”

Read More: Protest against SeaQuest aquarium at Woodbridge Center

In June 2024 a final notice of violation was issued to the business for repeated failures.

At the end of January, the state declared that the zoo and aquarium facility would lose several annually issued permits, covering exotic and non-exotic animals and species.

State inspectors have found numerous violations every year since SeaQuest first opened.

The Division of Fish and Wildlife, under the state Department of Environmental Protection, has received more than 3,500 complaints.

Some complaints were from former employees, who had photographic evidence of animal mistreatment and unhealthy enclosures.

Among violations of animal regulations cited by the state

◼️ Injured Giant Day Geckos were kept in a crowded wrong-sized tank and repeatedly escaped.

◼️ Two Asian water monitors and an axolotl all needed to be euthanized, in separate incidents that involved poor habitats.

◼️Multiple enclosures were allegedly not kept humid enough to support an animal’s health, including a sloth and a red-eyed tree frog.

◼️Several reptiles were photographed with “mouth rot” by now former staffers.

◼️Multiple cases of shell rot were seen among various turtles in a large tank at the facility, over several years of inspections.

Overall, the state has records of at least 16 violations by SeaQuest of improper enclosures, and at least five violations of not seeking prompt medical care from a licensed veterinarian for exotic and other animals.

There were also numerous violations of letting the public pet exotic animals, like snakes, parrots and an Asian Water Monitor.

(SeaQuest Woodbridge via Facebook) (SeaQuest Woodbridge via Facebook) loading...

“SeaQuest as a whole has a well-documented history of animal welfare violations, public safety concerns, and regulatory infractions,” protestors looking to speed the closure of the SeaQuest location in Woodbridge said in a Facebook event posting.

“Woodbridge Township has the opportunity—and the responsibility—to align with state actions and protect both the community and the remaining animals in SeaQuest’s possession," the Facebook event said.