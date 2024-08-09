Protest against NJ mall aquarium where 100+ animals have died

WOODBRIDGE — Concerns are mounting for the animals at an aquarium in Woodbridge Center mall.

So much so that come this Sunday, PETA activists with Revolution Philadelphia, Uncle Neil’s Home and A Farm Sanctuary plan to hold a protest demanding the closure of SeaQuest and relocation of animals.

This is scheduled for Woodbridge Center Drive and Woodbridge Terrace from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The loss of one animal life is one too many. SeaQuest is responsible for the deaths of over 100 animals since 2019 according to Fish and Wildlife, the governing organization who put them on probation for animal welfare concerns,” Uncle Neil’s Home’s Rian Feldman said.

Fish and Wildlife, which is part of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, has said that probation period is in effect until Sept. 27. No new regulated animals or new interactions can happen during the probation because of “numerous legitimate complaints,” according to the DEP’s September 2023 document.

SeaQuest did not immediately return New Jersey 101.5's request for comment on Friday.

