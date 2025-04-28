🐶 11 small dogs were found abandoned in a NJ park

🐶 They were in neglected condition, animal shelter officials say

🐶 There could be more of them out there in similar conditions

BRANCHBURG — Almost a dozen small dogs were found abandoned and in neglected condition in a park early Saturday morning.

According to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter, located at 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater, animal control officers received a call around 1 a.m. on April 26. With the help of two Branchburg police officers and a vet tech, they captured 10 small dogs in neglected condition that were abandoned in a Branchburg park.

An 11th dog was found 24 hours later.

All the dogs need substantial vet care, which includes spaying/neutering, deworming, vaccines, dental care, grooming, and behavioral assessments. However, it’s too early to know how social the dogs may be.

“While we cannot change the dogs’ heartbreaking past or how they ended up in Branchburg, please join us in focusing on preparing these precious souls for a much better future,” SRAS wrote on its Facebook page.

The dogs are not available for adoption, SRAS said.

“We understand that more dogs in similar conditions have been picked up in nearby towns. There may even be others running loose in Branchburg,” the shelter stated.

If anyone has any information as to where these dogs came from, please call the shelter at 908-725-0308.

The shelter also needs the public’s help in another way. Vet costs are expected to run into the thousands. Monetary donations are most needed and help give the shelter flexibility to respond to the dogs’ needs as they arise.

Anyone interested in donating to provide these dogs with the gift of a healthier, happier future can do so here. Any amount is welcome.

