UPPER FREEHOLD — New Jersey State Police need the public’s help in an animal cruelty investigation involving dogs found abandoned on the side of a road in Monmouth County.

On Jan. 23, police from Troop “C” Hamilton Station responded to Burlington Path Road and Emleys Hill Road in Upper Freehold Township, where they discovered three small dogs that appeared malnourished and neglected, dumped on the side of the road.

The dogs were evaluated by North Star Vets and then placed in the care of Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River, state police said.

There, the dogs were cleaned up, cared for, and adopted into their loving homes.

While the dogs are now safe, state police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding their previous owners, as they are wanted on charges of animal cruelty.

Anonymous tips are welcome. Please contact the New Jersey State Police Troop “C” Hamilton Station Detective Bureau at 609-584-5000, Ext. 5286.

Meanwhile, the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter is dealing with a similar situation. It is currently caring for about a dozen dogs in similar conditions, found dumped in Branchburg Park. All of them were in need of substantial vet care.

Other dogs in similar condition were found dumped in Bound Brook and they have been taken to Plainfield Area Humane Society to be cared for, according to The Patch. Franklin Township Animal Shelter also has three dogs.

