NJ farms for baby goat snuggles, cow cuddles and alpaca walks
An up close encounter with farm animals can be the winter mood boost many of us need in New Jersey.
Cow cuddling is a very real, very adorable thing at several spots in New Jersey and neighboring parts of Pennsylvania.
By March or so, the opportunities really start to open up, as several New Jersey farms welcome new "kids" to the block — for baby goat season.
And certainly not least, there are several New Jersey spots where you can reserve a walk with an alpaca. Here are nearly a dozen farms to check out for some truly memorable outings.
Farm animals, whether baby or full-grown, encounters can make for core memories, regardless of age. Here are 10 places in NJ (2 in nearby PA) to check out for cows, goats, alpacas and more.
