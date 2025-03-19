Husband slams public shaming of NJ mayor charged with DWI with toddler

🚨Mayor Gina LaPlaca faces DUI and child abuse charges

🚨Her husband said she is 'getting the help she needs'

🚨She is due to preside over the Township Committee meeting on Thursday

LUMBERTON — Mayor Gina LaPlaca still holds the office and is due to preside over a meeting where she could be a topic of discussion as her husband continues to defend her following charges drunk driving with her 2-year-old son.

LaPlaca faces several charges including carelessly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with the toddler secured in a rear car seat and driving with an open container. She admitted to police she had been drinking after picking her son up from child care.

The agenda for Thursday's Township Committee posted to the township website does not specifically mention LaPlaca's arrest as of Wednesday afternoon although it could be brought up during public comment. The agenda still reads that LaPlaca to call the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Township officials and Burlington County Commissioners on Wednesday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the incident.

ALSO READ: Joint funeral for Toms River couple killed in crash is Friday

Screenshot of agenda for 3/20 Lumberton Township Committee meeting Screenshot of agenda for 3/20 Lumberton Township Committee meeting (Lumberton Township/Canva) loading...

'Not a Democrat or Republican issue'

In a statement on his Facebook page, LaPlaca's husband, government consultant Jason Carty, said his wife is "now getting the help she needs" to help with her addiction struggles.

"I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery. Please ignore the exaggerated political hyperbole and keep in mind her passion for helping others. This should not erase all the things she has accomplished for our community," Carty wrote.

When LaPlaca's arrest was brought up Wednesday morning on the New Jersey 101.5 morning show Carty texted host Eric Scott and chastised him for calling her the "Queen of Toxicity." The nickname originated in New Jersey Globe's reporting on LaPlaca's arrest.

"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. No one has protected her or given her special dispensations. She is entitled to the same legal due process as anyone else," Carty texted. "Addiction is a disease and she is getting inpatient treatment."

Facebook message from Mayor Gina LaPlace's husband Jason Carty Facebook message from Mayor Gina LaPlace's husband Jason Carty (Facebook via Jason R Carty) loading...

Husband: Not escorted out of meeting

"She was admitted to rehab yesterday and starting her road to recovery. How about encouraging ppl to seek help if they need it instead of sh**ting on someone with a disease," Carty said.

Carty also disputed a video referenced by the Globe showing her being escorted from a Mount Holly Fire Commission meeting.

"Gina was not escorted out by police at the Mt Holly meeting. They took her to an office to calm down because she was being harassed for over an hour. Watch the whole video not a 14 sec clip. She does not have history of legal issues. One DV incident which I took responsibility for," Carty said in a text message to New Jersey 101.5.

