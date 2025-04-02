Gov. Murphy calls on ‘DWI’ mayor in rehab to resign her position

✅ Mayor Gina LaPlaca was arrested on DUI charges involving her 2-year-old son

✅ Gov. Phil Murphy joined many residents in calling for her to resign

✅ LaPlaca will miss her second Township Committee meeting in a row Thursday

Add Gov. Phil Murphy's name to the list of those who think Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca should resign following her arrest on drunk-driving charges.

During a non-related event Tuesday, Murphy said that LaPlaca has been in his prayers since he heard about her arrest on St. Patrick's Day and wished her a “speedy journey” in rehab.

"Based on what I've seen, I think it would be wise for her to put aside, until she can get to that better place, her public duty," Murphy said.

LaPlaca is in a 30-day inpatient treatment, according to her husband Jason Carty.

Agenda for the Lumberton Township Committee's April 3 meeting Agenda for the Lumberton Township Committee's April 3 meeting (Lumberton Township Committee) loading...

Next meeting likely missed

The agenda for Thursday's Township Committee meeting, it's second since LaPlaca's arrest, still calls for the Democrat to preside.

Many residents attended the March 20 meeting to address her arrest and call for her ouster.

The municipal attorney said the law does not allow the committee to remove LaPlaca from office. She must resign or face a recall election

