Driver shatters leg of ‘loving’ NJ school crossing guard, 75

🚨The school crossing guard was struck on the job Thursday afternoon

🚨The driver did not stop

🚨A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver

TRENTON — Police are looking for the car and its driver that struck a 75-year-old crossing guard while on duty Thursday afternoon and left the scene without stopping.

The woman was struck at the intersection of Stuyvesant and Exton Avenues, a block from the Gregory Elementary School, by a vehicle whose make and model is not known, according to police Capt. Lisette Rios.

The victim suffered a shattered lower leg and a non-occupying brain bleed, which could be serious given her age, according to Rios.

Map shows location of Stuyvesant and Exton Avenues in Trenton Map shows location of Stuyvesant and Exton Avenues in Trenton (Canva) loading...

"A loving person"

The city of Trenton is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora.

The victim's daughter, Tineka Priester, told 6 ABC Action News that her mother Priscilla Hollice was the victim and said she was angry the driver kept going.

Priester described her mother as a loving person who cares about everyone.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Monmouth Mall Demolition: What it looks like in November 2024 Here's what the Monmouth Mall looked like in mid-November 2024 as it continues it's transformation into the future. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Best NYC suburbs in New Jersey The ranking site Niche includes a number of New Jersey locations on its list of the best suburbs of New York City.