Driver shatters leg of ‘loving’ NJ school crossing guard, 75
🚨The school crossing guard was struck on the job Thursday afternoon
🚨The driver did not stop
🚨A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver
TRENTON — Police are looking for the car and its driver that struck a 75-year-old crossing guard while on duty Thursday afternoon and left the scene without stopping.
The woman was struck at the intersection of Stuyvesant and Exton Avenues, a block from the Gregory Elementary School, by a vehicle whose make and model is not known, according to police Capt. Lisette Rios.
The victim suffered a shattered lower leg and a non-occupying brain bleed, which could be serious given her age, according to Rios.
"A loving person"
The city of Trenton is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora.
The victim's daughter, Tineka Priester, told 6 ABC Action News that her mother Priscilla Hollice was the victim and said she was angry the driver kept going.
Priester described her mother as a loving person who cares about everyone.
