Man in Atlantic City fell with a medical episode, and gets robbed on the ground

ATLANTIC CITY — A good Samaritan who tried to help a police officer tend to an injured man was charged when it was determined he was responsible for the injury Tuesday evening.

Atlantic City police said Ruben Carlo, 31, flagged down a police officer near Tennessee and Atlantic avenues and reported another man needed medical attention. The Atlantic City resident helped the officer as he tried to figure out what had happened before the injured man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

Video tells the story

Police said video shows that the man fell to the ground before Carlo found him. Carlo tried to go through the man's pockets and stomped on him when the man made an effort to stop him. Carlo went through the pockets a second time and then took off.

Two other officers arrested Carlo about three blocks away after a struggle. He was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The identity of the injured man and the extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

