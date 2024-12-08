Another NJ school crossing guard killed: Worker, 74, dies a hero saving kids

BURLINGTON CITY — A 74-year-old school crossing guard was hailed as a hero after protecting two young people from getting hit by a car in an action that cost him his own life.

Bruce Morlack was assisting two students in a marked crosswalk near the high school at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and James Street when he was struck by a 2015 Chrysler 200 about 7:20 a.m. Friday, police said.

“Mr. Morlack heroically took action to prevent them from being injured and ensured their safety,” city police said.

Morlack’s death is the second fatal accident involving an older school crossing guard in New Jersey in recent weeks.

Police said the driver remained at the scene but did not provide further details.

On Saturday, the city’s holiday parade paused for a moment of silence to honor Morlack’s memory.

On Facebook, Morlack’s sister-in-law said he was a “special person” he was “always putting putting others ahead of himself & he paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting the children he loved.”

Recent tragedies with crossing guards

Just before Thanksgiving in High Bridge, Robert Bork, 75, was struck and killed after students were let out at noon.

A week earlier in Trenton, another 75-year-old guard had her leg shattered by a hit-and-run driver.

