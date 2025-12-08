I never really knew why we are occasionally referred to as the “dirty Jerz,” but if this new soda shop starts expanding, we’ll have a pretty good reason to earn the title.

Monmouth County has New Jersey’s first dirty soda shop in Belford, a section of Middletown, and the drinks look amazing.

The owner, Vicki Ford, a self-described “serial entrepreneur,” opened the shop with her son and is excited to introduce the Garden State to her wild, creative dirty soda recipes.

What is a dirty soda?

A dirty soda is a beverage made by combining cream, fruit juices, or flavored syrups to soda. Sometimes there could be other toppings like fruit wedges, candy, or even cereal (more on that below).

No alcohol is involved.

Over the past decade and a half, they’ve gained popularity throughout the U.S., starting in Utah.

Fun fact! Dirty sodas were originally created by the followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints due to then Mormons not being able to consume certain drinks like coffee, tea, and alcohol.

They had to get creative in other ways, so now we have the fruity mocktail, according to Wikipedia.

Where can you try out these creative concoctions for yourself?

Drink Spot in Belford, NJ

The shop (which basically looks like if Willy Wonka had a side hustle making sodas) had its soft launch in October of this year and they really hit the ground running on unique beverages.

For instance, they leaned in on the Wicked craze with their Team Elphaba drink (Sprite with green apple and vanilla syrup).

But also sparkled it up with Team Glinda (Sprite with vanilla and black raspberry syrup).

They also fully commit to the dirty soda’s origin with their new Fruity Pebble drink, a nod to the recent drama on the show Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Drink Spot offers more than dirty sodas. They also serve Italian sodas, egg creams, energy drink creations, refreshers, and Offshore Coffee Co.’s cold brew.

I can’t wait to see what else they have in store. They promise that every sip is a treat!

Drink Spot is located at 86 Leonardville Road in Belford, NJ.

Stop in and get ready to get dirty.

