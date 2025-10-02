⚠️ NJ lawmakers push for stricter e-bike laws after deadly crash in Scotch Plains

🚫 Union County bans e-bikes and scooters from parks effective immediately

💔 13-year-old boy’s tragic death sparks urgent safety reforms statewide

SCOTCH PLAINS — New Jersey lawmakers are calling for stricter regulations of electric bicycles following recent accidents involving such bikes, including a fatal one in Union County.

Last week, a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a landscaping truck in Scotch Plains while riding an e-bike.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari at Scotch Plains Township Hall (UCNJ)

Fatal e-bike crash in Union County sparks public outcry

At a press conference on Wednesday by State Senate President Nicholas Scutari and other local leaders on the steps of Scotch Plains Town Hall, Union County Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded announced that Union County will take immediate action to protect residents from the dangers posed by e-bikes and scooters.

Effective immediately, motorized vehicles, including e-bikes and scooters, are prohibited in all Union County parks, according to an executive order that was issued.

E-bikes and scooters now banned in Union County parks

The county code will be amended at the Union County Board of County Commissioners’ next meeting to make it clear the following:

The use of low-speed electric bicycles, motorized bicycles (e-bikes), low-speed electric scooters, and motorized scooters is prohibited upon any footbridge, bridle path, bicycle path, lawn, wooded area, park, playground, or any other property owned, leased, or otherwise under the control of the County of Union.

NJ mourns 13 year old Nico Lombardi (therossifuneralhome.com)

New Jersey considers tougher e-bike safety laws statewide

The executive order also aims to modernize New Jersey’s e-bike laws by updating licensing, classification, and safety requirements statewide.

“This executive order reflects our commitment to protecting the public and acting swiftly when safety is at stake. Families deserve to enjoy our parks without worrying about fast-moving vehicles endangering children or seniors. By codifying this action, we are sending a clear message: safety will always be our top priority in Union County,” said Commissioner Chairwoman Lourdes M. Leon.

Leaders say high-speed e-bikes pose rising threat to communities

During the press conference, Scutari talked about how the dramatic increase in e-bike use has created greater dangers for operators, other motorists, and pedestrians. He cited that they are faster, more powerful, and more prevalent, some of which can go as fast as 30 plus miles per hour.

Due to growing popularity of e-bike usage these days, Scutari said he believes e-bikes require updated safety standards to prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

The announcement comes just days after 13-year-old Nico Lombardi of Scotch Plains was killed after the e-bike he was riding crashed into a landscaping truck, shaking the community and prompting intensified calls for stronger protections.

